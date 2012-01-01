POSITION SUMMARY

WebMD Global, the fastest growing division of WebMD, seeks an experienced online sales director to join its global sales division representing Medscape. In this role, the successful candidate will lead a team of European sales account executives who are responsible for selling Medscape’s unique suite of professional promotion solutions. Since this executive will be responsible for managing and growing some of our largest market strategic accounts, he or she will play an important leadership role within the organization and will make a critical and significant contribution to our sales and revenue success in the future. We are seeking a professional who has experience working with a wide variety of product categories in the marketplace, and who will be an outstanding senior representative of WebMD to both our client and our agency customers.

This high profile role will be reporting directly to our Group Vice President of Global Sales and based in WebMD’s central London office.

Frequent travel required to client meetings and medical conferences, mainly in Europe but also to the USA and elsewhere. A highly competitive compensation package awaits the successful candidate.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Direct/Manage/Supervise the primary activities of a team of sales representatives

• Oversee marketing and selling of digital promotional solutions to global and regional teams within the Life Sciences industry

• Overall responsibility for team sales target

• Manage activities relating to sales volume and pipeline

• Work with executives and directors to identify, develop and implement effective sales and marketing plans and strategies

• Build sustained relationships at a senior client level, across a number of job functions i.e. brand, marketing, sales, procurement, legal, senior agency level

WHAT YOU'LL BRING

Experience and track-record of success in promotional sales and/or physician education. Superior organizational and planning skills; executive presence, able to inspire respect from all levels both internally and externally. Exceptional presentation and consultative sales skills; someone with a long track-record of building deep relationships with senior level executives at both client and AOR’s. Ability to effectively run sales meetings, track pipelines and keep a team organized, motivated, sharp and winning. Ability to work in a team-oriented environment. Demonstrated ability to lead, participate and thrive in a dynamic and successful sales environment.

• At least 6-8 years selling digital physician promotion and/or medical education with at least 5 years of sales management experience preferred

•Demonstrated history of success meeting or exceeding team attainment goals

•Significant experience working with direct advertisers, as well as agency experience

•Deep understanding of business needs and market objectives of target customers

•Passion for digital and new technologies

•Experience of managing large strategic accounts

•Superior written/verbal communication skills

•Bachelors degree preferred

•Experience in the negotiation of large scale contracts

•Ability to interface successfully and build relationships with other departments of the organization like Marketing, Editorial, Production, Finance, Legal, HR, etc.

•Ability to travel internationally a must

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

