Are you an experienced healthcare PR professional looking for the chance step up and head a healthcare practice at a growing independent agency? If you want to work on comms campaigns at the cutting edge of therapy areas and medicines today and have been waiting for a practice leadership role, this is the call to make.

The agency:-

- Highly regarded independent healthcare PR and communications agency with an excellent culture

- Have an enviable list of clients in ground breaking therapy areas

- Multiple award winning

The Head of Practice’s job:-

- Overall responsibility for the development and growth of the PR practise

- Hands on managing client business, maintaining strategic relationships with clients and press

- Supporting and training associate directors to line manage members of the team and responsible for direct line management of team members

You:-

- Demonstrable experience of growing and delivering business and strategy in a healthcare PR agency – you are likely to be second in command in a healthcare PR practice at the moment.

- Experience of running successful teams, able to develop a really high calibre team of top talent, while not being above rolling your sleeves up to help deliver campaigns – you are now ready to step up and will be an inspirational leader.

- Have an eye for organically growing business as well as the ability to provide strategic counsel to top 10 pharma clients

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

