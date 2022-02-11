Scientific and Editorial Team Leader – Medical Communications

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
80,000 to 90,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£80000 - £90000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
11-Feb-22
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
33179

A rapidly growing and award-winning  healthcare communications agency, working with brands which make a difference to the future of healthcare, delivering positive change, is looking for an additional scientific and editorial lead with a passion for science and innovation.  

The Scientific and Editorial Team Leader’s Job:

- Manage the team devising and delivering industry-leading, bespoke, healthcare communications campaigns on several projects.

- Be a strategic advisor for pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech clients, with an agile and creative approach
- Leading your team in developing industry-leading talent
- Being the force behind business development, and encouraging high-quality account management for the medcomms team

 The Successful Scientific and Editorial Team Leader Will Have:

- Proven ability in providing senior scientific and editorial counsel to clients and consultancy teams – at least 8 years in an agency.
- A flair for creativity and communications, both internal and external, for pharmaceutical clients – excellent writing and presentation skills.
- A proven track record of inspiring others and being an outstanding leader

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings