A rapidly growing and award-winning healthcare communications agency, working with brands which make a difference to the future of healthcare, delivering positive change, is looking for an additional scientific and editorial lead with a passion for science and innovation.

The Scientific and Editorial Team Leader’s Job:

- Manage the team devising and delivering industry-leading, bespoke, healthcare communications campaigns on several projects.

- Be a strategic advisor for pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech clients, with an agile and creative approach

- Leading your team in developing industry-leading talent

- Being the force behind business development, and encouraging high-quality account management for the medcomms team

The Successful Scientific and Editorial Team Leader Will Have:

- Proven ability in providing senior scientific and editorial counsel to clients and consultancy teams – at least 8 years in an agency.

- A flair for creativity and communications, both internal and external, for pharmaceutical clients – excellent writing and presentation skills.

- A proven track record of inspiring others and being an outstanding leader

