A rapidly growing and award-winning healthcare communications agency, working with brands which make a difference to the future of healthcare, delivering positive change, is looking for an additional scientific and editorial lead with a passion for science and innovation.
The Scientific and Editorial Team Leader’s Job:
- Manage the team devising and delivering industry-leading, bespoke, healthcare communications campaigns on several projects.
- Be a strategic advisor for pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech clients, with an agile and creative approach
- Leading your team in developing industry-leading talent
- Being the force behind business development, and encouraging high-quality account management for the medcomms team
The Successful Scientific and Editorial Team Leader Will Have:
- Proven ability in providing senior scientific and editorial counsel to clients and consultancy teams – at least 8 years in an agency.
- A flair for creativity and communications, both internal and external, for pharmaceutical clients – excellent writing and presentation skills.
- A proven track record of inspiring others and being an outstanding leader
Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!