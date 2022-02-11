Graduate Scientific Publishing Associate

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London, South East England
Salary:
24,000 to 27,000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
11-Feb-22
Recruiter:
Zenopa
Job Ref:
69161

Working for a leading medical education provider combining patient and healthcare professionals networks. They are seeking a graduate Scientific Publishing Associate. This role would suit someone educated to a Life Science degree level or above. It's a great first step for someone wanting to enter the medical communications industry and interested in medical writing.

The role could be performed mainly remotely with the occasional visit to the offices in Thames Ditton.
The company is around 50 people and growing.

You would work collaboratively with the Content Development Team/Client Services Team to facilitate the production of scientific content to the highest editorial standard, based on the brief received. There will also be an element of digital and social media - such as managing websites (from a content point of view) and preparing slide decks for congress presentations/satellite symposia. You will also be involved in taking interviews/podcasts during international meetings.

They have a supportive culture and are seeking someone hard working, enthusiastic, with a can do attitude, love for science, good team worker, and good attention to detail.

Up to 31 days holiday plus bank holidays
Matched pension
Company bonus
Life Assurance Health Insurance

Contact Details:
Zenopa
Tel: 01494818010
Contact: Holly Haynes
Email:

