Minimum of one paragraph long and should include practical details such as working hours, responsibilities, qualifications and experience requirements.

We are looking for a senior account manager for one of London’s most creative & innovative healthcare advertising agencies. If you are a natural communicator who can act as the driving strategic force behind your projects, keeping them on time, brief and budget this agency will want to hear from you. In return you’ll work with some of the most talented people in the industry on blockbuster accounts in areas such as oncology and rare diseases in an environment where you are encouraged to be authentic and push boundaries.



The Agency

- Global healthcare advertising agency with significant presence in the UK & US

- Access to unrivalled training and development opportunities, e.g. funding of digital marketing accreditation and leadership courses

- DE&I champions

- Known for their creative and boundary pushing campaigns

The Senior Account Manager’ Role

- Being the day-to-day lead on a portfolio of client accounts. This will involve managing delivery, contributing to strategy and managing junior staff

- Ensuring the highest standard of work and ensuring client satisfaction

- Be a trusted advisor to clients, providing guidance and counsel they utilise

- Management of client budgets; forecasting, tracking, billing and communications

- Developing new business by both identifying opportunities for organic growth, and leading proposals and pitches

- Inspiring, mentoring and motivating junior team members

Requirements

- Previous experience in an account handling role in a healthcare advertising agency or comparable in-house pharma or healthcare experience (i.e. a marketing role in a pharma company or health trust)

- Desire to work in a collaborative, creative team environment

- Leadership skills; if you haven’t line managed junior staff you will at least be comfortable guiding and mentoring other colleagues

- Perhaps most importantly, you will have a passion for healthcare

If this sounds like you please get in touch to find out more. In return you will work with a passionate, dedicated and supportive team, and be able to learn from some of the best talent in the industry. You will also be joining an award-winning agency, working on blockbuster drugs and treatments that will affect positive change for patients.

