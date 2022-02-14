Minimum of one paragraph long and should include practical details such as working hours, responsibilities, qualifications and experience requirements.

We are looking for a project manager with a passion for health. You will be equal parts creative, strategic, and organised, in order to help drive the planning & execution of multiple complex projects. Our client is an award-winning marketing and communications agency for health & wellness. Their work on global, big budget campaigns helps push boundaries in health and science, in areas from hospital care to rare diseases. You must have experience in project management in a healthcare or marketing agency setting, and in return will be given heaps of support and training, as well as a sociable workplace culture and industry leading benefits.

The Agency

- A global, award-winning healthcare marketing agency with offices in the UK, the US and Asia.

- Access to resources and investment from a wider healthcare network, whilst still retaining a small boutique agency feel

- Work where you work best policy, with super flexibility on working patterns or access to their shared office in central London for those who want it!

The Project Manager’s Responsibilities

- Ensures smooth running of projects end-to-end, including financial reporting, resourcing, and project trafficking

- Is the key contact for projects within the agency, keeping abreast of status, next steps & challenges/ issues

- Maintains close working relationships with the cross-functional team including creative and client services

- Is responsible for writing clear and detailed project documentation including statements of work, estimates and change orders

- Is adept and developing project plans/timelines, etc.

- Manages the day to day financials of individual projects, performing weekly financial reviews and keeping the client service team informed

- Resolves challenging project issues with a solutions-focussed approach

- Manages third party vendors contributing to the projects

Requirements

- Minimum 2 years’ project management experience in a marketing or advertising agency

- Experience in pharmaceutical/ healthcare marketing would be a bonus but not essential

- Adept at using Project Management tools

- Confidence when communicating with clients and internal stakeholders

If this sounds like you please do get in touch so find out more!

