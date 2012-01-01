Inspiring and influential opportunity to join the senior leadership team of one of London’s most successful and respected healthcare PR agencies.

With a compelling combination of award winning campaigns in public health, brand communications and disease awareness- this agency is as successful as it is nurturing and supportive with its staff.

There is an exceptional, globally award winning senior leadership team- you will be amongst an inspiring team of peers and will thrive on managing talented stars of the future.

The senior leadership team at this agency plays pivotal role in maintaining and growing the excellent brand of work and integrity this agency is recognised for. There is an equal blend of brand and patient advocacy in the mix of work- and this agency is not afraid to turn business away. You will only work on accounts the company feel they want to work on- with clients they are culturally aligned with.

From one of the most important vaccine accounts in the world today to ultra-rare disease on the brand side- to patient advocacy accounts at franchise level – bringing medicines to patients through powerful pharma and patient group co-creations- you will always be proud of the work you do here.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience at senior leadership level is required for this unmissable career opportunity.

