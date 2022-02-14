We are looking for a head of medical writing for a creative medical communications agency in London.

You'll need to be used to leading a team of medical writers and overseeing a range of creative medical communications materials for international pharmaceutical brand launches, so you will have knowledge of the ABPI and other EMA guidelines. You will also be used to working collaboratively with client services teams and clients, contributing to strategy.

As well as 6+ years experience in a healthcare communications agency, you need an understanding of the drug development and commercial marketing process. You don't need a PhD but you need to be comfortable working with people who have this level of scientific knowledge.

While everyone in the agency is WFH for the time being, you need to be near enough to London to come into the office at least once a week when things change. The talented team of scientific/medical writers you will be leading are a gregarious bunch with a great sense of humour and being together to bounce ideas is part of the reason their work wins so many awards.

Training and career development opportunities are second to none in this agency. You get to be part of an agency producing career defining work that genuinely has a positive impact on worldwide health and will be well rewarded for it!

If you'd like to hear more, please get in touch to arrange a confidential conversation.

#medcomms #advertisingjobs #medicalwriters #healthcarecommunications

