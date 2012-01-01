We’re looking for individuals who have experience working within an account management, partnership focused role, where they have created innovative and strategic programs and built strong partnerships. If this sounds like you read on!

FULL TIME

UK

ABOUT LUCID GROUP

Lucid Group, a multi-capability global healthcare communications company. We partner with the pharma and biotech industry to deliver pioneering solutions that change behaviour, improve clinical practice and advance health outcomes.

With a pioneering spirit and a people-centric approach we create deep, durable partnerships with our ambitious clients to inspire behaviour change by exploring creative solutions and designing compelling experiences that empower the audience to learn, understand, and act.

By combining our capabilities and applying them at the right time we can better understand and fix healthcare problems with outcomes-led solutions, expertly executed to deliver life-transforming value for everyone.

ABOUT THE ROLE

This role sits within a growing Global account and would include work across Medical and Commercial projects in different therapy areas, including gastroenterology and haemato-oncology. Supported by Lucid colleagues you would deliver a range of programmes including congress tactics, expert videos/podcasts, advisory boards, as well as strategic internal client workshops for a couple of launch indications This is a fast-paced, fun and exciting team to be in, with lots of opportunity for personal growth!

A Senior Account Manager at Lucid is responsible for:

Building strong working relationships with our clients, being an established point of contact and being recognised as an excellent account manager

Building innovative programmes and content

Leading client account status meetings and providing clear direction

Delivering presentation pitches to new clients

Contributing to new business proposals

Running multiple projects autonomously and seamlessly

Establishing optimal ways of working

Highlighting opportunities for new business

Setting standards for the team

Understanding any roadblocks and providing solutions

Ensuring that we exceed all clients’ expectations

They are ambassadors for Lucid Group, helping build the profile and client base of the Company.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

Successful candidates will have:

Experience of working in a MedComms agency

Life Science degree or relevant commercial client management experience

Strong client partnership skills

An action-focused approach providing clarity of expectations and responsibilities within the account

Strong financial acumen

An interest and desire in creating new ways of working and innovative programs

WHAT YOU’LL BE WORKING ON

Project Execution

Forecasting

Relationship building

Budgets

Project Management

Financial Planning

Client partnering

BENEFITS OF WORKING WITH US

Our culture is fundamental to the delivery of transformation. Harnessing the talent and ambitions of those we work with empowers us to deliver our magic. On top of this our benefits include:

Private family healthcare and dental cover

Contributory Pension of up to 5% of basic salary Lucid contribution

4 x basic salary life assurance cover

4 x basic salary life assurance cover 25 days' holiday plus bank holidays, plus 3 Christmas closure days, and a celebration day of your choice

Flexible holiday buy and sell scheme

Discretionary bonus

Flexible working

Employee discount platform with offers at 900+ retailers

Season ticket loans

People are at the heart of who we are. Our aim is to transform the lives of those we touch without prejudice or discrimination. At Lucid, the magic we create relies on harnessing and celebrating the unique, diverse and individual talents of those we work with. To do this we must empower each person to bring their whole self to work so we can be fully inclusive and collaborate with a full heart – fulfilling the potential of everything we do and everyone we work with. Equally.

We Are Lucid Group – we let your whole self-shine

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and welcome applications from all backgrounds, regardless of race, colour, sex, age, pregnancy, marital status, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression or disability.