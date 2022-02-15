If you are tired of big network agency politics and restrictions, it’s time to think about joining a boutique healthcare PR and public affairs agency with an excellent reputation for staff support and development.

A bit about the company:

- Independent PR agency, with a healthy and varied client list encompassing pharma, public sector, charities etc.

- Fully integrated across PR, market access, public affairs, digital etc.

- Genuine focus on quality of work and desire to make a real difference to people’s health.

- Excellent opportunities for progression – good work is rewarded.

- Real variety of backgrounds in the team, making for a dynamic environment.

As an Senior Account Executive you will:

- Build and maintain an excellent understanding of relevant markets and industry trends.

- Take responsibility for a specialism.

- Work with colleagues from other areas of the business to create integrated, creative campaigns.

- Take an active role in contributing to the overall creative success of the agency.

You will:

- Have excellent experience and knowledge of healthcare PR, including good knowledge of the relevant media landscape.

- At least a year’s experience in a PR agency.

- Excel at spotting trends and how to use them to your clients’ advantage.

- Have excellent verbal, written, interpersonal and influencing skills.

- Be collaborative in nature

