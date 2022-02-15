Senior Account Executive - Healthcare Communications

Full-time
Healthcare PR Jobs
London
26,000 to 30,000 per annum
£26000 - £30000 per annum, Benefits: Generous Benefits
UK Pound
15-Feb-22
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
33176

If you are tired of big network agency politics and restrictions, it’s time to think about joining a boutique healthcare PR and public affairs agency with an excellent reputation for staff support and development.

A bit about the company:

- Independent PR agency, with a healthy and varied client list encompassing pharma, public sector, charities etc.
- Fully integrated across PR, market access, public affairs, digital etc.
- Genuine focus on quality of work and desire to make a real difference to people’s health.
- Excellent opportunities for progression – good work is rewarded.
- Real variety of backgrounds in the team, making for a dynamic environment.

As an Senior Account Executive you will:

- Build and maintain an excellent understanding of relevant markets and industry trends.
- Take responsibility for a specialism.
- Work with colleagues from other areas of the business to create integrated, creative campaigns.
- Take an active role in contributing to the overall creative success of the agency.

You will:

- Have excellent experience and knowledge of healthcare PR, including good knowledge of the relevant media landscape.
- At least a year’s experience in a PR agency.
- Excel at spotting trends and how to use them to your clients’ advantage.
- Have excellent verbal, written, interpersonal and influencing skills.
- Be collaborative in nature

Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

