Due to business growth, our client, an international medical communications agency, is seeking a Scientific Director to lead a medical writing team. This role can be remote or hybrid but candidates must have significant medical writing experience gained in a medical communications agency environment and must be both based and eligible for work in the UK.

The Scientific Director will take responsibility for the scientific strategy and integrity of major medical communication and education programmes and activities across global accounts. The deliverables will include publications, medical affairs educational materials, strategic projects, meetings – ad boards, investigator meetings and educational pieces.

They are also responsible for continual innovation and process development, building capability and strategic thinking within the scientific services function and taking accountability for the professional development of their team.

You will lead the editorial team and work closely with Client Services, you will guide contact with clients, provide strategic direction, write content, provide content briefs and review your team’s work. You will have the opportunity to work over a variety of accounts both in print and digital formats.

This is a great time to join a growing agency which has lots of scope for progression. Our client has a structured training and development programme to support you in your role. In addition you can expect an excellent salary and suite of benefits including, pension, bonus, 25 days holidays, private healthcare (including dental) and subsidised gym membership, and much more.

Responsibilities:

- Provide high-level consultancy to clients

- Assure the scientific accuracy of projects

- Support the delivery of deliverables with high scientific and strategic content

- Engage with client services and editorial teams to pursue organic and new business growth opportunities

- Line manage and upskill the team

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Masters, PhD or MD qualified

- Has a wealth of medical communication and education agency experience with demonstrable experience of providing strategic counsel, developing and implementing medical communication and education plans

- Has a track record of building relationships with clients and healthcare professionals

- Has broad scientific and therapeutic experience with excellent research and analytical abilities; is able to place scientific and clinical data in therapeutic and market context

- Has excellent editorial competency and the ability to critically review project work for scientific accuracy and integrity

- Is an excellent communicator, influencer and networker

