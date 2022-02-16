We are working on an exciting opportunity with a leading specialist health communications and medical education agency. Creativity is at the core of this agency’s varied communications programmes and services include corporate reputation, consumer health, issues management, employee engagement, creative medical learning, meeting facilitation, publication planning, social media, content creation, creative services and media and influencer relations. Offices in the heart of London and in New York, but with a truly flexible business ethos, they will consider candidates based anywhere in the U.K (or possibly Europe).

Due to hugely impressive growth the team would consider candidates from senior account manager to senior account director level and will tailor the role accordingly.

The agency

- Close-knit small team feel with the resources of wider healthcare group behind them

- Integrated communications, covering all aspects of healthcare PR and medical communications

- Creators of the most awarded healthcare PR campaign of 2020

- Wide variety of therapy areas and projects including data comms, congresses, issues management, disease awareness, social media and patient advocacy to name a few!

The role

- Cultivate strategic relationships with key clients and external stakeholders and identify opportunities to work in partnerships

- Working on a global account, the biggest in the agency, covering multiple therapy areas

- Set expectations, standards and manage team members, coaching and developing them to achieve their potential

- Fast paced account, ideal for ambitious candidates that want to progress quickly and have exposure to lots of different projects.

The person

- Significant healthcare PR agency experience of working on global accounts

- Exceptional written and oral communications

- Ability to inspire trust and foster close strategic relationships with clients and internally across the agency

This is a brilliant opportunity for an ambitious senior account manager or account director to really accelerate their career at pace working on big global accounts with a superb range of therapy areas and deliverables. The agency is truly flexible and focused on the welfare and development of staff.

