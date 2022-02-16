A leading PR consultancy with expertise in consumer and healthcare sectors is looking for a high calibre account manager to join its healthcare team. The work includes data comms, congresses, issues management, disease awareness, social media, patient advocacy, etc – they cover everything, very varied accounts. Therapy areas are varied and include rare diseases, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, organ transplant and Parkinson’s - 1st in class treatment.

The Agency:

- One of the UK’s leading independent healthcare communications consultancies with a reputation for consistently high-quality service.

- Real opportunities for career progression and invests heavily in training.

- Opportunities to work on cross ventures with other parts of the business.

The Account Manager’s Role:

- You will provide tactical direction into client work – this will include pitches, proposals and recommendations.

- Contribute major input to healthcare and wellbeing clients’ marketing and communications strategy including social media and developing content.

- People management will include setting expectations and assisting with recruitment of junior staff.

You:

- Proven account management level experience from a healthcare PR agency.

- Several years’ experience in pharmaceutical PR, to include understanding data and regulatory communications.

- Top level written and verbal skills and a flair for client relationships are essential

- A good organiser, you are also keen to learn new things and excited about the latest healthcare and scientific developments

