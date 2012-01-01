Medscape, a division of WebMD, develops and hosts physician portals and related mobile applications that make it easier for physicians and healthcare professionals to access clinical reference sources, stay abreast of the latest clinical information, learn about new treatment options, earn continuing medical education credits and communicate with peers.

Who are we and what do we do?

A bit about the role

Medscape is looking for an Account Manager to join our growing Global business. The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the delivery strategy, production, and execution of promotional campaigns, achieved through strong partnership with our clients and the extended Medscape internal teams.

To be successful in this role, you’ll need to build and establish effective relationships by partnering with clients to understand their business strategies and objectives, as you will be the main point of contact across their marketing campaigns. You will also be a clear communicator who will be able to translate the clients’ needs across the internal teams in order to achieve project success and client satisfaction.

The role will directly support our Global operations, and the candidate will be expected to develop and run campaigns across many markets and multiple time zones.



Responsibilities

• Building and maintaining strong client relationships that will assist in smooth and on-time project development and execution, benefiting future business

• Working with pharmaceutical clients based across the world, including in Latin America

• Project management – to organize and manage a portfolio of projects including the scope, deliverables and revenue management, along with any assumptions and dependencies

• Proactive change management and expectation setting amongst all stakeholders

• Communicating client needs and expectations clearly across development and production teams

• Managing overall project implementation externally and internally, including timeline management using an electronic task management system

• Executing campaign deliverables according to processes and procedures

• Meeting consistently with internal and external teams to manage timings, assets, progress and client deliverables

• Working with other departments to streamline processes to allow for efficient timelines



Qualifications and skills

•Ideally 2+ years of experience with a combination of digital, agency and pharmaceutical industry experience

•Experience in account management

•Knowledge of marketing-related creative process

•Experience with medical/legal review process within the pharmaceutical industry

•Passion for customer service and for ensuring that our physicians and clients have the best experience possible

•Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment, responsible and results driven

•Excellent organization and documentation skills

•Excellent presentation and strong communication skills. Demonstrated experience of successful stakeholder management

•Must have experience in delivering online campaigns, e.g. banner ads, emails, microsites, landing pages, websites, online content production