Who are we?

Medscape, a division of WebMD, develops and hosts physician portals and related mobile applications that make it easier for physicians and healthcare professionals to access clinical reference sources, stay abreast of the latest clinical information, learn about new treatment options, earn continuing medical education credits and communicate with peers.

Job Summary

Aptus Health, a division of the Medscape / WebMD Health Network, a leading provider of health information services to physicians and other healthcare professionals across the globe, is looking for a Market Manager to join us in the Aptus Health headquarters in Paris, France

Through our portals and mobile applications, we make it easier for physicians and healthcare professionals to access clinical reference sources, stay abreast of the latest clinical information, learn about new treatment options, and engage into gamified learning experiences.

You will be at the heart of the communication around Univadis/Medscape and its projects for your country. The role of the Market Manager within the Marketing team is to Maximize the user’s engagement in the Markets of responsibility and to be “the voice of the Market” within the Company.

The Marketing Manager has to acquire the optimal level of knowledge of the dynamics for each of the Markets assigned: Market size, penetration, key competitors, key stakeholders. In addition, the Market Manager will have a very deep understanding of the local healthcare system, will map the most relevant Medical associations and the key local influencers, will understand the local needs of HCPs (Healthcare Professionals) and capture opportunities to build strategic partnerships and to innovate the product.

You will join a dynamic team in a rapidly expanding environment; collaborating with cross-functional teams on product design, improvement and launch in several countries. If you are passionate about innovation and want to help improve the training of healthcare professionals around the world we would love to meet you.

This position is located in Aptus Health International's offices in Paris, France. You will report directly to the Director, Marketing Operations.

Job Description (Duties/ responsibilities)

Leadership & Governance

• Be the local representative and leader of the Medscape Network brands in your Market

• Represent the voice of the country within the organization

• Understand local business environment & priorities

• Participate in the definition of the Medscape Network local strategies in line with commercialization objectives and targets

• Participate in international taskforce meetings

• Engage with senior stakeholders within the organization at global level to ensure sponsorship of key activities

Operations & Administration

• Define and execute Medscape Network local strategy for your market in line with Global

• Understand local customers and market needs and execute requests in alignment with objectives & priorities

• Monitoring and reporting on Medscape Network financial targets, forecasts and spend (Budget management)

• Report on market operations, expenses & resource allocation to the global team

• Source & manage local partners and vendors in alignment with all WebMD policies and processes

• Manage regulatory, data privacy, legal and compliance-related activities including liaison with medical, legal and regulatory

bodies

• Manage Medscape Network local platforms, emailing campaigns, user database, analytics capabilities and all related

systems.

• Support Market integration activities when needed

• Ensure ongoing users’ validation, ongoing data cleansing and align data quality to market scorecard objectives in

collaboration with Helpdesk team and Data Analytics team.

• Coordinate Helpdesk activities (regular follow up with the Helpdesk team, collect users’ feedback)

Product Evolution



• Identify and gather local customers’ needs via online survey and/or customers focus groups

• Understand and communicate customer insights and behavior

• Enable Customer test groups to test early prototypes or new services

• Pilot local initiatives in line with strategy

• Tailor Medscape Network local offer, features and services to customers’ needs

• Quality assurance and product testing (UAT, beta, new release, etc.

• Marketing, communication & Analytics

Education :

• Tertiary qualified in Marketing or Business

• 2-3 years of experience as a project manager

• 2-3 years experience in digital operations activities

• Fluent in English and Spanish – French is a plus

Experience required :

• Experience and ability to perform in a rapidly changing international environment

• Experience in complex international projects with multiple interlocutors

• Independent and results-oriented

• Good knowledge of internet and mobile technologies

• Marketing automation, web analytics tools, middleware solution and email marketing would also be a plus.

• Web scripting notions (HTLM5, CSS, JS, Responsive design, Email design, XML, RSS) are a plus.

