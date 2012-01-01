Overview

Medscape, a division of WebMD, develops and hosts physician portals and related mobile applications that make it easier for physicians and healthcare professionals to access clinical reference sources, stay abreast of the latest clinical information, learn about new treatment options, earn continuing medical education credits and communicate with peers.

Medscape Education Global is looking for a performance-driven, Growth Manager to join the Global Audience Engagement team.

Reporting to the Senior Marketing Manager, the Growth Manager’s primary responsibility will be to grow the number of learners and drive quality traffic to medscape.org. This will involve:

• Working with the entire funnel from awareness to retention in order to drive user acquisition.

• Managing the full delivery of acquisition marketing campaigns from briefing to delivery across multi channels

• Designing experiments, developing campaign strategy and driving execution



Specific Responsibilities

• Design and implement CRM/email campaigns, designing rapid lead and growth testing.

• Continually test and learn - work with the team to create hypotheses, structure smart tests, and advance initiatives that work.

• Frequent experimentation of channels, AB testing, on conversion strategy, attribution, data analysis, new channel testing, and

other initiatives.

• Translate customer data, transaction history, and customer behaviour insights into tactical and strategic recommendations to

improve performance.

• Uncover and leverage new emerging channels and opportunities to accelerate growth.

• Monitor, analyze and report on KPIs to ensure initiatives reach objectives.

• Oversee creation, communication, and execution of campaigns, as well as day to day management, delivery, tracking, and

reporting

• Expand and improve reporting to gain a better understanding of customer behaviour

• Develop customer acquisition strategies which rely on targeted acquisition efforts and highly personalized, multi-channel

programs

• Build strong and effective relationships with internal cross functional teams to manage an MVT roadmap on key conversion

points including paywall, forms, marketing pages, on-site signposting etc.



Requirements:

• 3 - 5 + years online direct marketing experience.

• Education: BA/BS in marketing is preferred.

• Strong project management, analytical, communication and problem-solving skills.

• Proven ability to meet deadlines, while being proactive and detail orientated.

• Strong sense of self-direction and ability to lead and own projects

• Data-driven thinking – comfortable representing and communicating this.

• Experience with managing a CRM, list acquisition and marketing automation

• Significant experience using campaign management systems (e.g. Marketo) and CRM (e.g. Salesforce)

• Success in driving CRM/email campaigns, designing rapid lead and growth testing.

• Significant knowledge on other acquisition channels and levers (PPC, social, retargeting etc.)

• Have knowledge of all relevant industry policies e.g. GDPR.

