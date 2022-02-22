An award-winning advertising and marketing agency is looking for an account executive to join their healthcare team. If you are a life sciences graduate who wants to use your degree in a creative way, this entry level role will be the perfect start to your career. You will be working on client campaigns and delivering innovative solutions, with a range of healthcare and pharmaceutical clients

The Agency:

- Global agency with a presence across Europe and South America.

- Devises and delivers marketing and advertising solutions to a range of pharmaceutical clients, helping them launch new brands, revamp established products and generally deliver messages and information to a range of healthcare professional and patient audiences.

- Winner of multiple awards, an industry leading creative communications agency, whose work is regularly celebrated

The Account Executive’s Job:

- You will assist in the implementation of client campaigns and liaise regularly with clients, supporting the client services team as you learn the ropes of healthcare advertising agency life.

- You will be involved in all aspects of projects, from attending meetings to come up with ideas, researching therapy areas and keeping up to date with the healthcare landscape to liaising with internal teams and helping make sure that things happen on time.

- Ensuring multiple projects are running to time, brief and budget.

- Attending all sorts of training courses and initiatives, soaking up information and learning from experienced, talented colleagues.-

You:

- Are passionate about branding, marketing and brand communications, and developing the best campaigns.

- Must have a life sciences degree and/or demonstrable interest in healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry.

- A skilled problem solver with an eye for detail, you have great written and spoken communications skills.

- Relevant commercial work experience (research, marketing, pharma, sales) will be a bonus.

