If you love PR and feel passionately about rare diseases, the latest cell therapies and medical breakthroughs, this is the career move to make: -

The Communications Agency:

- A genuine meritocracy full of seriously bright individuals who are passionate about healthcare and making a difference.

- Forward thinking and groundbreaking, this is a top line PR healthcare communications agency.

- Rewards good work generously and has one of the most comprehensive benefits packages in London.

Your Job:

- Working on global, internal and external communications for big pharmaceutical clients, biotechs and niche players.

- Providing lead on branded and unbranded diabetes and obesity communications activities.

- Main point of contact for clients on major accounts – you will provide key support and give consultative advice and also work on varied projects alongside advertising and medcomms teams.

- Managing a team, involved in the management of the agency and critiquing and reviewing global campaigns.

You Must Have:

- Outstanding PR agency track record in healthcare communications – you could be an established PR Account Director or SAD now ready for a fresh challenge.

- Proven experience of working on multiple projects, fabulous writing ability, a good scientific background and strong leadership skills.

- The skills and experience to add positively to a friendly, relaxed and collaborative team, leading from the front.

