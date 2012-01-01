Senior Account Director – Healthcare PR

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
£65,000 – £75,000 + benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
22-Feb-22
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32118

If you love PR and feel passionately about rare diseases, the latest cell therapies and medical breakthroughs, this is the career move to make: -

The Communications Agency:

- A genuine meritocracy full of seriously bright individuals who are passionate about healthcare and making a difference.
- Forward thinking and groundbreaking, this is a top line PR healthcare communications agency.
- Rewards good work generously and has one of the most comprehensive benefits packages in London.

Your Job:

- Working on global, internal and external communications for big pharmaceutical clients, biotechs and niche players.
- Providing lead on branded and unbranded diabetes and obesity communications activities.
- Main point of contact for clients on major accounts – you will provide key support and give consultative advice and also work on varied projects alongside advertising and medcomms teams.
- Managing a team, involved in the management of the agency and critiquing and reviewing global campaigns.

You Must Have:

- Outstanding PR agency track record in healthcare communications – you could be an established PR Account Director or SAD now ready for a fresh challenge.
- Proven experience of working on multiple projects, fabulous writing ability, a good scientific background and strong leadership skills.
- The skills and experience to add positively to a friendly, relaxed and collaborative team, leading from the front.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

