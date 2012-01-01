Excellent opportunity to join and influence a rapidly growing, forward-thinking specialist in integrated healthcare market research and consultancy. You will be helping clients across the globe to maximize their molecule or organisation’s potential by placing the patient at the centre of focus.

With over two decades of experience supporting global launch teams in speciality care, oncology and rare diseases, the organisation brings energy and expertise in medical marketing, research and behavioural science to every engagement. The organisation welcomes and combines creative thinking, innovative methodologies and strong market expertise, to uncover insights with a practical and commercial orientation.

This role reports to the Head of Consulting and sits within the EU based consulting group. It is key in delivering success and future growth of the consultancy practice. The role works alongside consultancy, Research and Business Development colleagues, to support the identification of new consulting opportunities, contribute to the development of persuasive and distinctive proposals to win new projects and to execute projects, delivering demonstrable value for clients in a cross-functional (consultancy + research) setting. As Healthcare Consultant, working closely with both US & EU teams, you will be a key driving force for the future growth and success of the global consultancy practice within the organisation.

Main duties and responsibilities include:

• Lead the EU & US consultancy teams to formulate strategic plans

• Develop & maintain strong relationships with peers in market research, formulating joint strategic plans for Cross-Functional business

• Executing business plans to achieve targets, tracking and reporting progress

• Build the business by developing opportunities with both existing and new clients

• Drive continuous improvement in all areas to establish a differentiated consultancy offering to clients.

• Manage the performance of the existing consultancy team members

• Source additional consulting resource to ensure continued growth

Requirements and Attributes

• Educated to degree level

• 5 years global healthcare consulting experience with variety of Pharma and Life Science clients

• Robust and detailed understanding of Pharma drug development process

• Good knowledge of a wide range of consulting tools & techniques applied to Pharma industry

• Proven track record in winning new business & developing long term client relationships

• Proven ability to establish and manage high performing teams

• Able to think strategically relating to Pharma business, developing compelling and effective proposals for clients

• Willingness to buy into and actively promote the group philosophy

• Open collaborative style which combines drive with ambition, while supporting the growth of the team and developing the potential of individuals

• Highly developed influencing skills and ability to work in a matrix environment

• Intellectually curious and creative mindset that encourages innovation to underpin the continuous advancement of consulting approaches

• Resilient under pressure and able to manage time and work to tight deadlines

If you want to make a positive business impact and be part of a growing organisation that makes a difference to patient lives, now is the time to join as the group embarks on their exciting future. It’s not just about the fantastic culture and working environment, you will be generously rewarded for your contributions and success.