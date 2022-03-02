Senior Director– Medical Communications

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
90,000 to 110,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£90000 - £110000 per annum, Benefits: Benefits and Bonuses
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
02-Mar-22
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32928

A rapidly growing and award-winning  medical communications agency is creating career defining work and looking for a senior director to spearhead a highly successful team and to lead on a busy oncology portfolio

The Senior Director’s Job:

- Manage the team devising and delivering industry-leading, bespoke, healthcare medical communications campaigns
- Be a strategic advisor for pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech clients, with an agile and creative approach
- Leading your team in developing industry-leading talent
- Being the force behind business development, and encouraging high-quality account management for the medcomms team

 The Successful Senior Director Will Have:

- A minimum of 15 years’ experience in client servicing in a medical communications / med ed agency environment
- A flair for creativity and communications, both internal and external, for pharmaceutical clients
- A proven track record of inspiring others and being an outstanding leader

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings