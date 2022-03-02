A rapidly growing and award-winning medical communications agency is creating career defining work and looking for a senior director to spearhead a highly successful team and to lead on a busy oncology portfolio

The Senior Director’s Job:

- Manage the team devising and delivering industry-leading, bespoke, healthcare medical communications campaigns

- Be a strategic advisor for pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech clients, with an agile and creative approach

- Leading your team in developing industry-leading talent

- Being the force behind business development, and encouraging high-quality account management for the medcomms team

The Successful Senior Director Will Have:

- A minimum of 15 years’ experience in client servicing in a medical communications / med ed agency environment

- A flair for creativity and communications, both internal and external, for pharmaceutical clients

- A proven track record of inspiring others and being an outstanding leader

