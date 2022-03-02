Have you got a good foundation in strategic planning, 1-3 years’ healthcare advertising agency experience and the drive to develop your skills ready to be the main strategic planner on a key healthcare account? If so, this is genuinely the opportunity of a lifetime for a planner to work with strategic planning and pharmaceutical experts, in a healthcare advertising agency where the potential for creativity, career development, reward and breadth of experience is immense.

Your healthcare experience could be on pharma brands, or consumer health, wellbeing and lifestyle, for example, but you will know the mechanics of strategic planning in an advertising agency extremely thoroughly. Experience in market research / social listening / data planning would all also be highly beneficial skills for this role and you definitely need a strong digital background: the ability to direct all planning stages of a digital project from researching behaviours and developing digital engagement strategies to social engagement, content planning and UX.

This is the healthcare advertising agency famous for its entrepreneurial, challenger spirit in the healthcare space; they have pioneered to change the approach to and for clients of healthcare advertising. You will enjoy: intellectual stimulation; being invited to discussions on a consultative basis by pharma marketing departments; coming up with audience based solutions; working hard and playing harder.

Your background might originally have been in strategic planning in an advertising agency, account handling, marketing/brand management or market research. Whichever, you will be naturally curious and interested in behavioural change, someone who understands the healthcare market place and how the pharmaceutical industry works. You will feel passionately about understanding issues and challenges in greater depth than your clients and your desire will be to run workshops developing understanding of where ideas come from and go to, on a quest to find insight and understanding so that you can determine what should happen next in terms of communications strategy.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!