Group Account Director - Healthcare Advertising Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
£70,000 - £90,000 + benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
02-Mar-22
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32921

This growing healthcare advertising agency is seeking a talented Group Account Director to lead a portfolio of accounts and their already successful team. This is your chance to work in a healthcare agency which makes a difference to world health, working on a mix of pharmaceutical products, e.g., oncology, as well as wellbeing and consumer healthcare brands.

The healthcare advertising agency:

- A genuine variety of work from big pharma clients including DTC, corporate campaigns, patient and disease awareness, OTC, ethical etc.
- Lots of creative, international work.
- A lovely, sociable team with no politics and very low staff turnover.
- Excellent training and development opportunities with promotions given on merit at any time.
- Everyone’s ideas and opinions are listened to, there is little hierarchy.

The Group Account Director:

- Develops comprehensive creative and tactical briefs alongside planning.
- Takes the initiative with clients, proactively offering creative solutions.
- Part of senior management, plans programmes that won’t put other staff members under undue pressure.
- Leads on prospects / pitches.

The successful Group Account Director will:

- Have significant experience of working on top quality creative work in a healthcare advertising agency.
- Have solid understanding of all integrated communications disciplines.
- Be persuasive and inspiring in presentation.
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients and colleagues, earning their trust and respect.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

