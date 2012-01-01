This growing healthcare advertising agency is seeking a talented Group Account Director to lead a portfolio of accounts and their already successful team. This is your chance to work in a healthcare agency which makes a difference to world health, working on a mix of pharmaceutical products, e.g., oncology, as well as wellbeing and consumer healthcare brands.
The healthcare advertising agency:
- A genuine variety of work from big pharma clients including DTC, corporate campaigns, patient and disease awareness, OTC, ethical etc.
- Lots of creative, international work.
- A lovely, sociable team with no politics and very low staff turnover.
- Excellent training and development opportunities with promotions given on merit at any time.
- Everyone’s ideas and opinions are listened to, there is little hierarchy.
The Group Account Director:
- Develops comprehensive creative and tactical briefs alongside planning.
- Takes the initiative with clients, proactively offering creative solutions.
- Part of senior management, plans programmes that won’t put other staff members under undue pressure.
- Leads on prospects / pitches.
The successful Group Account Director will:
- Have significant experience of working on top quality creative work in a healthcare advertising agency.
- Have solid understanding of all integrated communications disciplines.
- Be persuasive and inspiring in presentation.
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients and colleagues, earning their trust and respect.
