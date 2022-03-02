This ever-evolving, innovative healthcare advertising agency is seeking a talented medical writer to bolster their successful creative team.
The healthcare advertising agency:
- A genuine variety of work from big pharma clients including DTC, corporate campaigns, patient and disease awareness, OTC, ethical etc.
- Lots of creative, international work.
- A lovely, sociable team with no politics and very low staff turnover.
- Excellent training and development opportunities with promotions given on merit at any time.
- Everyone’s ideas and opinions are listened to, there is little hierarchy.
The Medical Writer will:
- Work closely and collaboratively with the wider brand team.
- Write scientifically accurate, grammatically correct copy to deadline.
- Adapt writing style and tone to a variety of audiences.
- Display a good understanding of clients’ goals and disease areas.
- Present compelling work professionally to clients.
You will:
- Have significant experience of medical writing in an advertising agency (THIS IS ESSENTIAL).
- Be able to assess a client’s business problems and identify or create solutions.
- Have a science background with excellent knowledge of international and UK code – eg ABPI.
