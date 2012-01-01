If you are an experienced healthcare advertising account manager with the talent and flair to work on an impressive portfolio of blockbuster drugs in one of the world’s most truly creative and ground breaking advertising agencies, this is the call to make!

The advertising agency

- The ‘godfather’ of advertising, it has some of the best creative minds in the industry

- Collaborative environment, friendly and fun

- Impressive track record of award winning campaigns for blue chip pharmaceutical clients and consumer healthcare companies

- Career prospects are great, whether you want to specialise as an account manager in Med Ed, Advertising or a mixture of the two.

The Account Manager’s job

- Lots of strategy, competitor intelligence gathering, patient materials, physician materials, apps, micro sites, digital marketing campaigns, congresses, pre-launch projects and market access, you name it.

- You will be lucky enough to work on the agency’s best client who is a dream to work with, on creative marketing campaigns in oncology or cardiovascular drugs.

- Working on really, really creative work, you had better enjoy going to awards ceremonies!

- Training and mentoring junior executives

You

- Will have a wealth of experience in healthcare advertising and pharma

- Need healthcare advertising agency or med comms agency experience, to either Senior Account Executive or Account Manager level, and to be a self -starter, fast learner and comfortable with science

- Enjoy life, are fun to work with and an excellent team player

