Our client is an international medical communications agency which is continuing to grow and enjoy sustained success. They are seeking a senior medical writer to join their team and write the full range of high-quality communication products aimed at the pharmaceutical industry; this role can be fully home based.

You will be creating and developing both print and digital content for a variety of international accounts over a range of therapy areas. This is a large enough company that they are able to accomodate preferences for types of account e.g. publlications, medical affairs, CME / IME. There will also be the opportunity to mentor / line manage more junior members of the team and work closely with clients.

Our client nurtures a positive, supportive and collaborative environment where people work together for the best outcome. Their people enjoy and are stimulated and challenged by the work they are doing, and appreciate the diversity of projects that they are involved in.

In addition to an excellent salary, you can expect a generous benefits package including, unlimited holiday, healthcare, pension and bonus, as well as excellent support, training and career development.

To be considered for this role, you will have significant previous medical communications agency writing experience and also be resident and eligible for work in the UK.

Responsibilities:

- Strive to achieve editorial excellence, producing clear, accurate, grammatically correct and creative written work on a variety of therapeutic areas appropriate to the project brief

- Produce the full range of written communications items in accordance with the needs of the client

- Proactively contribute creative ideas, concepts or suggestions to provide added value to projects

- Effectively brief members of the project team, including time allocations, target audiences and client’s key messages

- Review output for structure, scientific accuracy and creativity, and against the client’s rationale for the work, specific project objectives, key messages, target audiences and consistency with the marketing communication aims

- Lead specific projects, providing guidance to team members on client and project issues

- Liaise effectively with the client and opinion leaders, acting as a point of contact according to the requirements of the account

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

- Educated to at least degree level in medicine, pharmacy or life sciences. A higher degree would be an advantage

- Previous medical writing experience in a medical communications agency

- Experience of writing a range of materials over a range of therapy areas

- Well organised and able to plan work effectively

- Proficient in standard software packages (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

This is a great chance to join a market leading medical communications agency and enjoy all the benefits of working for a major player in the industrty.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.