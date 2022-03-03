This is a great chance to join a leading agency and assume responsibility for day-to-day management of high-quality content delivery across the full range of medical communication materials.

This role could be fully remote, or hybrid from one of our clients 5 UK offices, but candidates must have previous medical communications agency writing experience, be based in the UK and have full eligibility to work in the UK.

In partnership with client services, you will provide medical direction, with a focus on accuracy, meeting the client’s objectives, and overall quality of deliverables.

In return you can expect an excellent salary and benefits package including unlimited holiday, Christmas shut down, bonus, healthcare, great pension, high street discounts and incentives along with a bespoke training programmed underpinned by an inhouse learning and development team. They work extremely hard to ensure they can offer structured career development options with both linear and non-linear routes mapped out.

Responsibilities:

- Design, develop and implement client projects and programs that meet their strategic needs

- Effectively brief all project team members to ensure the client’s key communication messages are met and that projects are delivered on time and on budget

- Proactively provide ideas and creative input

- Combine an understanding of the product/therapy area with awareness of client challenges and objectives to proactively provide scientific and strategic insights into communication planning and delivery

- Review content for structure, scientific accuracy, and creativity, and against the client’s rationale for the work

- With the appropriate support, lead, coach, and motivate account or project teams, sharing best practices and providing guidance to team members

- Provide a professional perspective on quality procedures and medical processes within assigned accounts

- Through effective line management, drive high performance standards across the team

- Liaise with colleagues to support short and long-term account resource planning

- Maintain good relationships and liaise effectively with the client and external experts, acting as the primary point of contact

- Actively contribute to and review project specifications, cost estimates, reconciliations and contribute to account plan forecasts

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- BSc, MSc or PhD in a life science or related area is a must

- Candidates should have significant medical writing experience gained within the pharmaceutical industry or a medical communications agency, and experience of working over a broad range of materials

- Experience of line managing or mentoring team members

- Collaborative team player

If you are seeking a role which can open doors to lots of different career options, this is the company for you!

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long-term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.