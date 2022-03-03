Wallace Health is a new breed of content agency. We use insights and storytelling techniques, bringing together our creative talents, scientific knowledge, and digital skills to create stand out content for the digital health ecosphere. Together we share a passion for health and a dedication to the role we play in communicating the ideas and innovations that change lives every day.

Now we’re looking for a content manager/medical writer with at least two years’ agency experience and a life science degree to join us. Working alongside a team of content managers and reporting to our Head of Content, you’ll work with clients to manage the day-to-day process of content delivery across a range of projects. Whether you are writing original digital-first content; optimising SEO; crafting content for newsletters, email and paid social campaigns; measuring campaign effectiveness; producing medically-sound, science-driven content; or proof reading and editing to ensure medical accuracy, it will be your fantastic attention to detail that delivers outstanding content.

Join us and become a digital health content expert

You'll learn how to use our unique agency content marketing tools and get training in the latest digital tools and techniques. We'll also help you hone your skills in writing full optimised content for web.

With clients ranging from global genetics and pharmaceuticals to high street pharmacy and wellbeing products, there's plenty of opportunity to take your experience to the next level.

Get in touch if this sounds like the career opportunity for you.