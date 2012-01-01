This is currently one of the UK’s most high profile agencies- recognised for taking a daring and creative approach to medical communication.

Educating their audiences through interactive, creative, innovative and at the same time scientifically robust and high quality communications- this agency offers the perfect intersection of data, insights and creativity.

The agency has established teams in film, immersive events, learning, communications and digital- with a thriving team in healthcare. However- as the agency has a wider blue chip client base ranging from aviation to finance to pet care- you may also have the opportunity to flex your skills outside healthcare.

The focus of the role however is in health – with an unmissable opportunity to help grow an insights team that is already making a huge impact in the agency.

You will advise your clients on the best approaches to uncover crucial insights- both qualitative and quantative- and will have experience in both primary and secondary research. You will project manage individual assignments but also play a role in thought leadership- generating white papers, social media content and articles both for clients but also the agency in strengthening their position in the healthcare landscape.

Previous healthcare experience at a market research agency at at least Research Manager level is required for this role.

Apart from sharing in the success of this already successful new team- you will genuinely be part of an agency that is established but going places. Taking an agnostic approach to medical communications where strategy comes first- the insights piece is critical to the success of this progressive- and compelling agency.

