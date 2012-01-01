If you are looking for clear and ambitious career progression at one of the UK’s biggest and most successful medical communications companies- look no further.

With an integrated blend of market access, consultancy and communications our client offers a full range of capability with scientific excellence and creativity at their core.

Scientific services at this business is critical to the wider company success. This is one of the biggest businesses in this space in the UK comprised of a vibrant and talented group of agencies. Every part of the scientific services capability has the potential to be an agency lead- and if you are ambitious- with aspirations to MD level- this is that agency where you will never hit a ceiling and will only grow.

To add to the appeal of this powerhouse of medical talent- the work is unique, compelling and credible. From influencing future trends in publications planning, to innovative twists in the execution of ad boards and symposia- to partnering with their unrivalled digital strategy and creative team- the work is progressive, daring and impressive. With the patient at the heart of their approach they have a robust central patient engagement team which is critical to their strategy.

Starting as a Scientific Team lead here has limitless potential for career progression and the chance to experience genuine pride in your work.