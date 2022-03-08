This is the chance for an experience healthcare PR account manager to join a small but growing team in an agency with global backing, working on a variety of therapy areas including rare diseases, oncology, rheumatics, cardiovascular, pulmonary aneurism and much more besides.

The company has a flat structure (so everyone’s voice is heard), a genuine team ethic and supportive culture, and excellent work-life balance (it’s rare people stay late in the office).

The successful Account Manager will:

- Develop, manage and inspire more junior members of the client services team.

- Day-to-day management and delivery of a variety of pharmaceutical brand, internal, corporate and patient advocacy campaigns

- Assist senior team with delivery of presentations and proposals as you are trained up for earliest promotion to SAM.

- Maintain strong relationships with clients with regular contact and by demonstrating excellent understanding of the client’s business and industry

Your background and skills as an Account Manager:

- Must have healthcare PR agency experience

- Proven project management ability and an interest in line management

- Solid experience working in a healthcare communications agency

- A proven influencer, you are equally good at getting on with colleagues, clients, journalists and other stakeholders.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!