Zenopa is looking for an innovative and experienced Senior Account director to join a global communications agency who pride themselves on igniting change within healthcare.

Within this role you will hold senior account management, in addition to the management of team members. You will provide clients with effective counsel, be responsible for challenging briefs, managing crises and ensuring quality control throughout the processes and recommending strategic solutions. Within this role you will be an advocate and increase business development opportunities.

The ideal candidate should have relevant experience in a medical communications agency environment. They should have impeccable attention to detail, presentation skills and a problem-solving attitude. They are also looking for a team player.

The agency is highly flexible and happy for the role to be performed in the office, fully remote or a combination of the two. Using the hybrid style of working has allowed all members of staff to be fully immersed within the companies award winning culture. People really are at the core of the business and the driving force for its work and success, this is why they run such a wide variety of social events for employees! Some highlights from previous years include; terrarium making, wreath making, bingo and a crystal maze. The agency has also created a shadow SLT to provide mid-level employees an opportunity to get involved in conversations with the senior leadership team.

The company also offer a generous benefits package including:

· 25 days' holiday (with the ability for it to rise to a maximum of 30 days alongside length of service) excluding bank holidays

· 5% employer pension contribution

· Private Medical insurance

· Income Protection insurance

· Life Assurance service insurance

There are also loads more benefits including additional ones that you gain with length of service.

To find out more, call/ email directly on 01494818012/ hannah@zenopa.com or apply here

