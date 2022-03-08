Zenopa is excited to be recruiting for a Scientific and Editorial Lead for a communications consultancy. They operate within the healthcare space as well as tech, insights, energy, digital and creative. We are looking to recruit an accomplished and driven Senior Scientific and Editorial Lead/writer to join their integrated communication and education Healthcare team.

You will take on the responsibility of scientific and editorial lead on several projects, as well as having the chance to provide strategic input and lead on/be involved in business development. A rewarding part of this role is the guidance and support you can provide to the full Healthcare team, and wider business.

What makes them stand out is their enthusiasm and authenticity! They share the same level of passion for communications and innovation and work with clients who are solving the major challenges of our time through science and technology - and work with people who show a genuine commitment to implementing positive change.

The ideal candidate should have proven ability in providing senior scientific and editorial counsel to clients and consultancy teams. You should also have flawless attention to detail, excellent writing, presentation and creative skills. In this role you will also be a role model for aspiring writers and content developers both internally and externally.

The agency utilises a hybrid working model with an expectation of 2 days a week in their London riverside office. They are a people-centric enterprise and they offer bi-weekly socials and a monthly company lunch. These a just a couple of the many benefits the company offer in order to keep teams engaged and make sure every member of staff can absorb the companies culture.

The company also offer a generous benefits package including:

· 25 days' holiday (with the ability for it to rise to a maximum of 30 days alongside length of service) excluding bank holidays

· 5% employer pension contribution

· Private Medical insurance (for you and your family)

· Income Protection insurance

· Life Assurance service insurance at 4x your salary

· Travel insurance (for you and your family)

· An annual 'wellness' benefit of £150 after one year's service.

· Paid sabbaticals after 5 years' service.

If you would like to find out more, call 01494818012 or apply here!