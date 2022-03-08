Zenopa is excited to be recruiting for a communications consultancy who operate within the healthcare space as well as tech, insights, energy, digital and creative. We are looking to recruit an accomplished and ambitious Medical Writer to join their integrated communication and education Healthcare team. You will lead on research, quality control, client relationships and editorial pieces for a range of purposes, as well as having the chance to provide strategic input and be involved in business development.

What makes them stand out is their enthusiasm and authenticity! They share the same level of passion for communications and innovation and work with clients who are solving the major challenges of our time through science and technology - and work with people who show a genuine commitment to implementing positive change.

The ideal candidate should have experience of working within a similar agency or consultancy. They should have a broad knowledge of therapy areas and a passion for communication and science. They are also looking for a proactive character with a solutions-focused attitude.

The agency utilises a hybrid working model with an expectation of 2 days a week in their London riverside office. They are a people-centric enterprise and they offer bi-weekly socials and a monthly company lunch. These a just a couple of the many benefits the company offer in order to keep teams engaged and make sure every member of staff can absorb the companies culture.

The company also offer a generous benefits package including:

· 25 days' holiday (with the ability for it to rise to a maximum of 30 days alongside length of service) excluding bank holidays

· 5% employer pension contribution

· Private Medical insurance (for you and your family)

· Income Protection insurance

· Life Assurance service insurance at 4x your salary

· Travel insurance (for you and your family)

· An annual 'wellness' benefit of £150 after one year's service.

· Paid sabbaticals after 5 years' service.

If you would like to find out more, click the link below or call/ email directly on 01494818012/ hannah@zenopa.com

