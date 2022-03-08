Zenopa is looking for Medical Writers of varying levels including Principle Medical Writer/ Associate Principle Medical Writer/ Senior Medical Writer to join a global communications agency who pride themselves on igniting change within healthcare. For this role you will also have an impact on business development as well as improve your leadership skills through mentoring more junior writers.

The ideal candidate should have experience writing in a medical communications or pharmaceutical environment. They should have a broad knowledge of therapy areas and a passion for communication and science. They are also looking for a team player with a proactive attitude.

The agency is highly flexible and happy for the role to be performed in the office, fully remote or a combination of the two. Using the hybrid style of working has allowed all members of staff to be fully immersed within the companies award winning culture. People really are at the core of the business and the driving force for its work and success, this is why they run such a wide variety of social events for employees! Some highlights from previous years include; terrarium making, wreath making, bingo and a crystal maze. The agency has also created a shadow SLT to provide mid-level employees an opportunity to get involved in conversations with the senior leadership team.

The company also offer a generous benefits package including:

· 25 days' holiday (with the ability for it to rise to a maximum of 30 days alongside length of service) excluding bank holidays

· 5% employer pension contribution

· Private Medical insurance

· Income Protection insurance

· Life Assurance service insurance

There are also loads more benefits including additional ones that you gain with length of service.

To find out more, click the link below or call/ email directly on 01494818012/ hannah@zenopa.com