A new leadership role has been created with an incredibly successful healthcare communications agency. They are looking for a Senior Account Director to work closely with the management team of the medical communications division, taking responsibility for a portfolio of creative medical communications campaigns, liaising with pharma clients at senior level and managing the team.

The Medical Communications Agency:-

- This agency takes the ethos of the behaviour change approach and tailors it for their healthcare clients.

- Keeps the patients at the heart of everything they do to initiate change to improve health, as they target all manner of different audiences.

- Passionate about story-telling, they deliver key scientific/medical messages in a compelling and engaging way that is exciting to read.

- Autonomously run, their healthcare PR team works closely with the medical communications practise – they train and socialise together.

- Treats staff like grown-ups and is flexible about home working and hours,

The Role of Senior Account Director, Medical Communications

- The Senior Account Director will take responsibility for client communications strategy and the overall delivery of the work by the teams (client services, editorial, etc).

- Actively involved in the running of the agency as part of the management team.

- Help the directors with business development and maximising organic growth opportunities.

- Attending industry event dinners and collecting awards for all the brilliant work your team does!

The Successful Senior Account Director:-

- Will have a scientific background and have worked your way up through the ranks in a medical communications agency.

- The ideal Senior Account Director will be passionate about using a combination of scientific data, behavioural insights and creative flair to implement change in a clinician’s mindset, always keeping the patient in mind.

- Will be a people person, good at mentoring and coaching team members.

- A strategic thinker, the Senior Account Director will enjoy providing strategic counsel to very high level marketers and key individuals of their pharma clients.

To find out more, please send your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call Julia on 02073598244 for a confidential discussion.

