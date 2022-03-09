Calling all CREATIVE PROJECT MANAGERS, up to £35K, based anywhere in the UK!!

A service group for a fantastic medical communications agency is looking for an additional creative project manager to add to the super sociable and supportive team. The projects you'll be managing are full service, integrated healthcare communications, so might include digital projects, animations, infographics/data visualisations, UX and UI for Apps and websites, brochure layouts and video and audio editing.

You need to come from a creative agency and have experience of managing projects from end to end: interpreting a brief and making sure the right people are attached, managing budgets and managing timelines. Any pharmaceutical knowledge/experience will be a bonus!

Working with a friendly group of people (other project managers, graphic designers, content producers, print producers, etc, etc) you can work remotely or go into one of the offices around the country, whatever works best for you.

Career development opportunities are mapped out and the benefits are very generous! Get in touch to find out more.

