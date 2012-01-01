This is a rare opportunity for a talented London based or remote Medical Writer to work in an agency with a truly special culture and a brilliant portfolio of high science yet creative work.

This is a medium sized integrated agency which is part of an entrepreneurial and progressive global group. The agency has record breaking credentials in patient engagement, PR, digital and social as well as medical education.

A talented writer here would think holistically and integrate with other parts of the business while delivering compelling, scientifically accurate and engaging copy within the medical education team. More than 50% of the work is digitally executed so an excitement for this space is necessary- as well as a desire to do things differently. Healthcare at this agency shares studio with their partners in consumer and technology so this is the chance to work on healthcare accounts with creative flair and bite that few healthcare agencies can rival. Scientific services at this agency has a vibe and difference that makes this opportunity worth moving for.

Add to this is a senior management team that is protective of the work life balance, support and non-hierarchical collaboration that this agency is renowned for.

