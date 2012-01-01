This is one of the UK’s most loved integrated healthcare communications agencies with a reputation for doing incredible work but also for having a fantastic culture.

With over 20 years’ experience making record breaking campaigns that have influenced the industry to raise the bar in the sector- they continue to retain and grow clients with an exceptional team that they are fiercely protective of.

Medical Education at this team is very different. Whilst like many of their competitors they integrate with colleagues in PR, digital and social- they have access to creative and digital which is underpinned by in-house insight and behavioural science few agencies can match. They also share studio with their affiliate agencies within the group with access to motion graphics, design, animation and digital that have also created unforgettable campaigns for their colleagues in consumer and technology.

Whilst firmly rooted in science- therefore their brand of medical education and strategy has an essence of magic and innovation infused from other sectors. And to top it off the work is high profile, regularly winning awards, with a supportive, non-hierarchical and friendly team.

