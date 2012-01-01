This is possibly one of the most high profile healthcare solutions companies in the world looking to boost their stellar senior scientific services capability.

With a multi-faceted portfolio of expertise ranging across the full spectrum of commercial, communications and consulting services- their commitment to improving and saving patient lives through this eagle eye view and understanding of the patient journey- is unparalleled.

As a Director of Scientific Services you will be working in the biggest part of the communications family globally- and will be pivotal in managing a talented team of writers but also providing senior client support on scientific excellence and strategy.

The sheer magnitude of this company also means some of the biggest brands and record breaking drugs and topics are on the roster for this agency- you will be doing some of the best work of your career. From career defining accounts in publications planning and strategy to creatively executed multi-channel accounts in aesthetics- the work is high science, innovative and imaginative.

Previous experience in a senior leadership role at a global medical education agency only will be considered for this role. This is that opportunity to shine and make an impact in the industry- for your career to really soar.

