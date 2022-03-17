Zenopa are working exclusively with a well-established, global , independent scientific and medical publisher. They are seeking an experienced Medical Editor with around 5 years experience to work as a Clinical and Patient Resources Specialist.

This is an interesting multifaceted role where you will be primarily responsible for developing, editing and project managing the creation of medical educational resources from inception to launch.

Their offices are based in Abingdon, but the role could be performed completely remotely or with a blend of remote and office.

They publish around 20 titles per year, lots of interactive e-learning , KOLs interview 'talking heads' videos, interactive artwork , scientific agendas , writing book chapters etc.

This is for both clinical and patient led content

You will be joining a small team in the UK who are part of the wider company based in Basel.

They are a friendly bunch who operate a low pressure environment in terms of work load, so work / life balance is good.

9-5pm are the core business hours but flexible/ agile working is available and there is no regular requirement to come to an office unless you would like to. 4 days a week considered.

It's a really interesting for someone with experience gained in STM publishing (journals, books or online) or a medical communications agency.

If you are interested in hearing more, please contact holly@zenopa.com for more information.