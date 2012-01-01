This is a rewarding, challenging and inspiring opportunity to join one of the world’s most reputable and impactful healthcare PR businesses. Part of one of the biggest integrated healthcare communications agencies in the world- they are also part of a wider solutions company dedicated entirely to health.

If your passion is to support every stage of the patient journey to better and save lives- this is that powerhouse organisation that offers exactly that.

As a result the clients, brands and health issues this agency is responsible for are some of the most important and significant in the world. Not only will you be working on accounts that face some of the biggest health challenges in the world today- you will be boosting your career with some of your proudest work.

The healthcare PR team has seen an exceptional run of promotions and growth year on year- and they are looking for a talented, passionate and ambitious Associate Director to step into this senior leadership role.

This agency has a stellar heritage in both brand and patient engagement- so your role will be commercially engaging, emotionally rewarding, and constantly moving and developing.

You will also be managing some of London’s most enthusiastic, impressive and engaging healthcare PR specialists. Previous healthcare PR experience at a similar level in agency is required for this role.

