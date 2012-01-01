Medical Writer - Sydney

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs
Region:
International
Salary Description:
Salary circa 57K DOE + relocation benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
18-Mar-22
Recruiter:
Jayne Watson Recruitment
Job Ref:
SYD

A rare opportunity has arisen with a highly regarded Sydney based healthcare marketing agency.

They are open to meeting a Medical Writer or a Senior Medical Writer - this particular opening would be working on a mix of Rx and softer brands.

You'll need to have solid conceptual capabilities and both a very good understanding of medical writing for branded materials and also writing for the less technical brands.

Promotional and creative experience desired rather than strictly medical.

If this brief summary holds appeal, please get in touch to find out further information.

They have an amazing offering!

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Jayne Watson Recruitment
Tel: 0203 174 3299
Contact: Jayne Watson
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings