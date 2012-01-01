A rare opportunity has arisen with a highly regarded Sydney based healthcare marketing agency.

They are open to meeting a Medical Writer or a Senior Medical Writer - this particular opening would be working on a mix of Rx and softer brands.

You'll need to have solid conceptual capabilities and both a very good understanding of medical writing for branded materials and also writing for the less technical brands.

Promotional and creative experience desired rather than strictly medical.

If this brief summary holds appeal, please get in touch to find out further information.

They have an amazing offering!