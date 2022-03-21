Global advertising agency seeks an experienced strategic planner with a background in health and wellness, who would like to work across global products in over-the-counter remedies and wellness as well as some prescriptions products and nutrition brands. You will be part of a large strategic planning department with lots of opportunities for training, career development and progression.

The advertising agency:-

- Family-feel division specialising in health and wellness, part of big advertising network with cutting edge resources.

- Loyal clients, global reach and varied portfolio of work across multiple platforms including TV.

- Swanky new offices in central London.

The Senior Strategic Planner’s Job:-

- Defining research to find consumer, brand, category and cultural insights, to help and advise the team to achieve award-winning and highly effective communications campaigns.

- Developing a clear narrative flow and story for client presentations .

- Using agency marketing intelligence tools and data to discover compelling insights to drive the strategic planning process and shape inspiring creative briefs.

- Developing clear strategic recommendations across channels and consumer engagement platforms.

You:-

- Will be responsible for large, complex projects and be a strategic planner who enjoys working in a fast paced but rewarding environment.

- Will enjoy planning the strategy for consumer health brands as well as RX and may also have some FMCG experience. A life science background would be an added bonus.

- Ideally have healthcare planning experience – min 3 years in an advertising agency - gaining breadth and depth across core planning disciplines and channels for health and wellness brands.

- Bright, with lots of commercial acumen, you will be able to think strategically to offer a full range of planning services to consumer healthcare and FMCG clients. You will work alongside a hugely experienced management team who will provide the support and guidance needed to help you reach your career objectives

