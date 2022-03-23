Our client is an expert healthcare communications agency, who is seeking a Digital Communications Strategist to join their team to develop highly-effective digital solutions and online campaigns for their pharmaceutical and healthcare industry clients.

They provide strategic and tactical expertise in digital marketing and medical communications to advance the reach of healthcare communications, as well as assisting their clients to improve their understanding of the online HCP environment.

They are seeking a Digital Communications Strategist to develop and deliver robust, insight-driven, customer-centric communications strategies that compliantly address client challenges and audience needs. You will provide strategic communications direction to clients and colleagues to address key brand and client challenges across a range of assets and channels.

In return you can expect and excellent salary, flexible remote or hybrid working and a host of benefits including pension, healthcare, dedicated training budget, regular bonuses, 28 days holidays and more. This role is only open to healthcare communications experienced candidates who are based and eligible for work in the UK.

Responsibilities:

- Developing compliant strategic communications framework based on an expert understanding of client, products and therapy areas

- Defining communication priorities, aligned to segmented customer journeys

- Developing segmented customer journeys to achieve the desired shift in audience beliefs and behaviours

- Defining appropriate content and channel strategies aligned to customer journeys and brand objectives

- Drafting robust, briefing information for colleagues to ensure strategically aligned deliverables for all campaigns

- Map segmented customer journeys, identifying and characterising key stages and associated communications priorities and key content

- Develop integrated content and channel strategies and plans (e.g. editorial calendars) to inform annual campaign plans

- Overseeing content and campaign development to ensure strategic alignment

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science Degree

- Significant experience of devising and implementing strategic campaigns gained in a healthcare or medical communications agency environment is a must

- Excellent analytical skills and a creative problem solver

- Able to work collaboratively with internal teams and external experts

- The ability to nurture, mentor and manage team members, developing their skills and knowledge.

