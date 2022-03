My client is a small but mighty healthcare PR agency with amazing heritage in media and influencer relations. If you are passionate about health and communicating it creatively across channels and to a variety of audiences, this is the agency to contact. My client is always taking a fresh approach to deliver award winning and effective results- and you will be part of a close knit, enthusiastic and passionate team.

The work is also inspiring and different- from launches in breakthrough drugs to sustainability in pharma and the impact of medicine on the planet- to immersive activity around mental health for NHS workers- this is work to be proud of.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience is required for this role.