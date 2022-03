Our client is one of the UK’s most loved and awarded healthcare PR agencies. With one of the most impressive senior leadership teams in the industry they are proudly independent and creatively driven.

One of their strongest qualities is their culture. With a commitment to work life balance, as well as managing resource, support and development- they have an enviably low staff turn-over.

They have a strong track record in delivering scientifically driven educational accounts- but are now in a position to formalise this. This is therefore an exciting opportunity for an Account Director to lead this already growing offer and fast track to senior management. You will also have the opportunity to shape the future of the med comms division of this already thriving and established agency. This will also include important decisions on the structure and resourcing of the team as it grows into a formal medical communications division.

As the agency was founded in PR, medical education strategy at this agency stems from creativity- with exciting digital execution and innovatively produced symposia for example. The areas are as varied as a first in class treatment for a rare genetic disorder to sexual health. If you have existing medical education agency experience- and have natural entrepreneurial ambition but would like to also work in a nurturing, close knit team- this is the opportunity for you.