This is an opportunity to join one of the UK’s leading integrated healthcare communications agencies in their biggest division- their medical education and strategy team.

With some of the longest standing clients in the business, amazing client growth and a happy and ambitious team- this is an enviable team to be a part of.

Due to the size of the team, agency- and the international reach of the broader company- opportunities for career progression and mobility, in the UK, Europe as well as the US and Canada, are plentiful. There are a number of fantastic success stories of secondments and relocations- so if you have a thirst to work overseas, and love science- this is the agency for you.

They pride themselves on scientifically driven excellence- the work is both publications and non- promotional as well as promotional. Areas are interesting and broad- ranging from women’s health to a vast body of work in CNS, to Covid.

Previous medical education experience at at least Senior Medical Writer level is required for this role.